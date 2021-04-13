The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik slammed far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilders for an offensive message he posted on Twitter against Muslims.

Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim stance, posted a video saying “stop Islam, stop Ramadan.”

“Islam does not belong in the Netherlands,” Wilders said.

Referring to Wilders as a fascist, Çelik said Wilders actually attacks humanity when he attacks Ramadan.

Throughout his political career, Wilders has proven himself to be a racist through his numerous abhorrent anti-Islam comments.

In 2019, he canceled a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest that sparked protests in Pakistan. The outspoken anti-Islam party leader said he decided to “let the contest go” following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.

Wilders added that his fight against Islam would continue and no threat could stop him.

In the event, scheduled for November, Wilders planned to display caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad at the tightly guarded offices of the PVV in the Dutch parliament building. He said he received “hundreds” of entries.

The Dutch politician was also fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) in 2016 for his hate speech and discrimination.

He also faced charges of discrimination and inciting racial hatred at a rally in 2014, where he led supporters in chanting that they wanted fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands. In a televised incident on March 19, 2014, Wilders asked supporters whether they wanted more or fewer Moroccans, to which the crowd replied, “Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!” A smiling Wilders responded, “We’ll take care of that.”