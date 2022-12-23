The current level of ties between Türkiye and the European Union does not benefit either side, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Dutch Premier Mark Rutte in a phone call on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed during the meeting held over the phone.

During the meeting, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction that the relations between the two countries gained momentum thanks to the dialogue they established.

Stating that the current state of Türkiye-European Union relations is not in the interest of both sides, Erdoğan said that not surrendering the interests of the European Union to the narrow-minded and vicious goals of one or two member countries will pave the way for a win-win understanding.

He also said Türkiye continues its mediation between Russia and Ukraine at the highest level amid the ongoing war for 10 months.

Earlier this year, Rutte's visit to Ankara for the first time in 10 years was evaluated in the Dutch press as an important step in softening the tense relations between the two countries since 2017, while it also underlined Türkiye's key role as a potential mediator in the Ukraine war.

During the visit, Rutte underlined that Türkiye has great political and military importance for the NATO alliance and it is also an important partner for the European Union.

There are 500,000 people of Turkish origin living in the Netherlands, a country home to 4 million people with a migration background. The Turkish community constitutes one of the most important aspects of Türkiye's relations with the Netherlands. Trade and investment ties between our countries are also comprehensive.