Members of the European Parliament criticized on Wednesday remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggesting that Europe should not fall under the influence of Russia, Türkiye or China, calling the comments misleading and divisive.

Lawmakers from the Left Group in the European Parliament, including Belgian members Rudi Kennes and Marc Botenga, said the statement risks reinforcing unnecessary geopolitical polarization.

Botenga described the remarks as “both inaccurate and very strange,” emphasizing that Türkiye is not only a NATO ally but also maintains multifaceted relations with the European Union.

“Türkiye is still officially a candidate country for EU membership,” he noted.

He argued that the broader issue lies in what he characterized as a worldview that divides the globe into opposing camps. “These kinds of statements serve to split the world into ‘us’ and ‘others,’ as if there were some kind of purity test, and as if there were an intention to control the rest of the continent,” Botenga said.

Von der Leyen made the comments during a speech at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the German newspaper Die Zeit in Hamburg, where she reiterated support for EU enlargement and called for a more geopolitical approach.

Responding to her call for Europe to “complete its unity,” Botenga said the continent is already interconnected but not fully represented by the EU. He also warned that framing international relations as “friends versus enemies” poses significant risks for global stability.