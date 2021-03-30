The European Union on Monday described the conditions of migrant and refugee camps on the Greek islands unacceptable and pledged an additional 155 million euros ($182 million) for the building of the two new camps on Lesbos and Chios.

In a joint press conference with Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, EU Commissioner for Migration and Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said: “The main purpose of my visit was to come to talk to people see to meet and to listen but also pass on a message.”

Johansson said that Europe in the last six years has lacked a Europeanized migration policy, putting huge pressure on Europe’s external borders and especially on the islands.

“This should not be acceptable,” she said.

“I understand that everybody has a limit to their patience, and these have been exceeded,” Johansson said.

She added that an agreement for an additional 155 million euros for the construction of camps on Lesbos and Chios had just been signed to provide migrants and locals with adequate living conditions.

Greece will receive 275 million euros for the construction of five new camps on the Greek islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros.

The process should be carried out swiftly, she said, adding: “Those who are eligible for international protection should be welcomed and those who are not should return to their country of origin.”

Mitarachi added that the new refugee camps on Samos, Kos and Leros will be completed by June, while the other two camps on Kos and Leros will be ready in September.

Greece has been criticized over its border control tactics and the Greek coast guard has also faced criticism for illegally pushing back boats carrying asylum-seekers that arrive from Turkey, violating international and European laws.

The EU’s border service Frontex has been under fire for helping the Greek coast guard block and push back migrants and refugees who reach Greek territorial waters instead of rescuing them, according to video footage shared by Turkish authorities.

For instance, Greece ordered its coast guard to push migrants into Turkish territorial waters, according to a string of emails exchanged between Frontex and the Greek coast guard.

Earlier, locals demonstrated outside the town hall of Mytilene, according to local media.

Some 300 people demonstrated against the construction of the new camps, holding banners saying, “No camps on the islands, Europe take responsibility.”