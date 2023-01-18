The European Union is planning to establish a new observer mission with the goal to end the conflict in the border region between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the 27 EU member states agreed on the plans at talks in Brussels with the observer mission to be formally adopted at a meeting of EU foreign ministers next week, diplomats told German Press Agency (DPA) Wednesday.

The observer's mission aim is to reduce the number of incidents in the conflict and border region, lower the risk for the population living there and help normalize relations between the two countries, diplomats said.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, with the Armenian Army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces, violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and around 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, which was seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

However, the cease-fire has been broken several times since then.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan are taking part in trilateral peace talks led by European Council President Charles Michel.

Blinken, Armenian PM discuss steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Wednesday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, and the two discussed steps to restart bilateral talks with Azerbaijan, the U.S. State Department said.

"The Secretary expressed deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting from the blockage of the Lachin corridor," the State Department said in a statement.

For the past month, Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental activists have blocked transport along the Lachin Corridor the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia, in what Yerevan has called a government-endorsed blockade.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and "stressed the need for a swift and complete unblocking of traffic through the Lachin Corridor," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bayramov dismissed the allegations of a roadblock and a humanitarian crisis in the enclave, saying dozens of cars and ambulances used the corridor every day, according to an Azerbaijani statement cited by Russia's Interfax news agency.

Baku says the protesters have legitimate concerns over illegal Armenian mining in the area.