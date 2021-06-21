President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed Monday that the European Union needs to take positive steps in its ties with Turkey during a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The two leaders discussed steps to improve bilateral ties and regional issues, a statement released by the Directorate of Communications said.
Erdoğan told von der Leyen that Turkey has done more than enough for Brussels to initiate a positive agenda with Ankara, which is long overdue.
The president underlined the need to relaunch negotiations to update the customs union as soon as possible and without preconditions. In addition, Ankara wishes to launch high-level dialogue meetings in areas of public health, climate change, interior affairs, migration and terrorism.
Erdoğan also stressed that visa liberalization is another step long sought by the Turkish people, calling for the full realization of the March 18 agreement and in a strengthened manner.
