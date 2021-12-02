The Foreign Ministry urged the Council of Europe to adopt an impartial and objective stance and avoid punishing Turkey regarding its decision on businessperson Osman Kavala’s imprisonment.

In a statement issued Thursday, the ministry said the Council of Europe needs to leave aside its partial and selective stance and approach.

“Out of respect for the ongoing judicial process, we invite the Council of Europe to avoid taking a decision which will qualify as interference with the independent judiciary,” the ministry said.

The statement continued by saying that all actors, including the Council of Europe’s ministers’ committee, need to respect Turkey’s independent judiciary.

The Council of Europe has said it will begin infringement proceedings against Turkey if Kavala is not released, which could eventually lead to Turkey being expelled from the body.

Last week, a Turkish court ruled to keep Kavala in prison following the first hearing after tensions heightened between Turkey and the West over a statement by 10 foreign ambassadors urging his release.

Kavala has been imprisoned for four years now over his alleged role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests and subsequent riots. However, Kavala denies the charges.