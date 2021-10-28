Good neighborly relations between Turkey and Greece are important and beneficial, not only for the two countries but also for all of Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesperson said Wednesday.

Steffen Seibert was speaking at a regular press conference in Berlin. His remarks came a day before Merkel's farewell visit to Athens, where she is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Seibert said Berlin supports direct talks between Greece and Turkey, which aim at finding diplomatic solutions to their bilateral problems and maritime disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"It is clear that solutions can only be found through talks, and in a spirit of mutual respect," he said.

After 16 years in power, Merkel is preparing to leave active politics later this year, but she will remain at her post until a new coalition government is formed in the wake of the Sept. 26 general elections.

Germany's outgoing chancellor made strong efforts last year to de-escalate tensions between the two NATO allies.

However, disputes between the two neighbours are still ongoing. Most recently, Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has claimed that Turkey was not abiding by the terms of a pact signed with Brussels in 2016.

There should be no more refugee boats and people smugglers in the Aegean Sea, Mitarakis said.

Turkey, on the other side, has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees leaving Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands lying within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean in a bid to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as a number of boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations without migrants being given access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. It also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Yet recently, the EU’s Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said that the EU expects Greece to investigate reports of illegal migrant pushbacks at its border.

"There seems to be, in (this) case, some kind of orchestration of violence at our external borders, and there seems to be convincing evidence of misuse of (EU) funds," Johansson said, referring to the fact that authorities of these countries have received significant financial support from the EU for external border management.

"This needs to be investigated."

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.