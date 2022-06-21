Greece's pushbacks of migrants are "shameful," the president of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkey (TİHEK) said Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Muharrem Kılıç announced the release of a report evaluating the pushback actions against asylum-seekers and irregular migrants from a human rights perspective.

Kılıç said migrants who crossed to Greece were sent back to waters and land borders without being registered.

Noting that this stance of Greece led to "the usurpation of rights," Kılıç said: "I have to express that all these actions, which we can describe as human rights violations, are a shameful picture for humanity."

He said they conveyed their recommendations on the matter to Greece.

Kılıç said Greece violated its obligations through pushbacks, adding the European Parliament demanded that Greece be condemned in a letter submitted to the European Commission.

He said that besides giving little to no food or water to irregular migrants, Greece took their clothes and money, violating their basic rights, especially the right to life.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command said Monday they have rescued 33,964 irregular migrants in 1,295 pushback incidents carried out by the Greek coast guard since 2020, calling out Greece and the European Union to act in accordance with international law and human rights in order to end the pushbacks.

Turkey’s Ombudsman Institution report also mentioned that Greece has pushed back nearly 42,000 asylum seekers since 2020. Noting that 98% of the pushbacks involved torture and ill-treatment, the report said 88% of the 8,000 asylum seekers who came to the Greek border were beaten. It added that 97% of them suffered theft, 5% sexual assault and 8% electric shock, while 49% were forced to undress and 16% drowned. Of the children among them, 68% were exposed to or witnessed violence and abuse, stressed the report.

Turkey and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, violating international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant human rights abuse.

Pushbacks are contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality, or membership in a social or political group.

Kılıç pointed out that there are 26.4 million refugees in the world, according to the latest report of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees states that the number of people who have to leave their homes in the world has reached 100 million, and unfortunately, we see that this figure has reached the highest level since World War II."

He said countries adopt immigration policies by externalizing the immigration issue and criminalizing people.

Noting that billions of dollars are spent by countries to establish border security, Kılıç said: "We cannot say that this perspective is structured on a humanitarian basis, on the basis of human rights."

He said developing countries host 85% of the world's refugees, adding that developed countries are uninterested in taking on this burden.

In a similar tone, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that countries neighboring crisis regions shoulder the real burden of migration and refugees, calling out countries that host a "few hundred refugees" and use them for "advertising" but do not take any responsibility in the face of the deepening humanitarian crisis.