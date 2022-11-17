Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar after refusing to get off his plane in Libya's capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the ministry.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush was left waiting on the tarmac at Tripoli airport when Dendias refused to disembark from his plane and instead flew on to the second city Benghazi, where a rival administration holds sway.

Athens blamed the incident on Tripoli, where Dendias had been scheduled to meet the head of Libya's Presidential Council, Mohamed el-Manfi, without meeting executive members, according to the Greek foreign ministry.

Dendias's visit to the politically divided North African nation comes after Libya's Tripoli-based government signed a memorandum of understanding with Türkiye over exploration for Mediterranean oil and gas that Athens bitterly contests.

Mangoush had been waiting on the tarmac to welcome Dendias "in keeping with diplomatic norms," a statement from her ministry said.

But "in a surprising and insulting move, the Greek minister refused to disembark from his plane and left without any clarifications," it added.

Mangoush's ministry said it would take "appropriate diplomatic measures" in response.

Shortly afterward, it recalled its ambassador from Athens and summoned his Greek counterpart in Tripoli, government spokesman Mohamad Hamouda told Al-Ahrar, a satellite news channel.

"The meeting regards ensuring stability in Libya," according to the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Greek media outlets said Dendias' plane went from Tripoli to Benghazi via Malta because Libya did not approve the flight plan.

Libyan ministry spokesman Mohammad Hammouda told Anadolu Agency that it summoned the Greek chargé d'affaires in Tripoli.

In November 2019, Turkey and Libya signed a maritime delimitation deal that provided a legal framework to prevent any fait accompli by regional states. Accordingly, the attempts by the Greek government to appropriate huge parts of Libya's continental shelf, when a political crisis hit the North African country in 2011, were averted.

The agreement also confirmed that Turkey and Libya are maritime neighbors. The delimitation starts from Fethiye-Marmaris-Kaş on Turkey’s southwestern coast and extends to the Derna-Tobruk-Bordia coastline of Libya.

In response, Greece and Egypt signed an agreement in 2020, designating an exclusive economic zone in the Eastern Mediterranean, which Turkey has said infringes on its own continental shelf and overlaps with the maritime zones it agreed with Libya.

However, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said his country’s commitment to the maritime deal with Turkey continues, as he said it benefits Libyans.

"We disagree with Greece in evaluating the Libyan-Turkish maritime agreement that serves the Libyans, and (therefore) we will not abandon it," he said in May.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 and split the country between a United Nations-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in the east.

Haftar launched a military offensive in 2019 to capture the capital, a campaign backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and France. But his march on Tripoli ultimately failed in June 2020 after Turkey sent troops to support the internationally recognized government, which also had the backing of Qatar and Italy.

Subsequent U.N.-sponsored peace talks brought about a cease-fire last October and installed an interim government that is expected to lead the country into December 2021 elections, but the Libyan Parliament has so far failed to agree on a legal framework to hold elections.