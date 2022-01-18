Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey in case the country becomes "more aggressive."

Addressing the European People's Party Group (EPP) on Monday, Mitsotakis criticized Turkey and thanked the EPP for their support. He argued that Turkey – which has been criticizing Greece for illegal pushbacks of migrants and human rights abuse – had no right to make such claims.

“This is why this two-tier approach we have taken, extending a hand of friendship while at the same time preparing a set of possible dissuasive measures that could be used if Turkey returns to an aggressive attitude toward Greece and Cyprus. It is still, in my opinion, the right approach,” Mitsotakis said.

The Greek PM had previously boasted about turning the Turkey-Greece conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean into a Turkey-EU conflict.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees seeking to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Meanwhile, Ankara criticizes Greece for pursuing maximalist policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlines that its maritime boundary claims violate Turkey's sovereign rights.

Greece's controversial move to sign a maritime delimitation agreement with Egypt, which Turkey says violates its continental shelf and maritime rights and that of Libya’s, has exacerbated tensions between the two neighbors.