Turkey's Defense Ministry on Monday shared footage showing irregular migrants being pushed back by a Greek coast guard boat toward Turkish territorial waters.

In the footage recorded by a drone, a dinghy carrying a group of migrants was targeted and abused by the Greek security forces.

In a statement, the ministry said: "It was determined by the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of our naval forces that the rubber boat with irregular migrants was brought by the Greek coast guard boat from the direction of Rhodes Island and pushed into Turkish territorial waters in the south of Bozburun/Marmaris on July 24."

Turkey has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.