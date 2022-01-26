Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu discussed cooperation against terrorism and other regional issues with his German counterpart Nancy Faeser Wednesday, according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

Soylu expressed willingness to expand the existing productive and constructive cooperation mechanisms between Turkish and German interior ministries, the ministry said in a statement, congratulating Faeser on her new position as Germany's interior minister.

The two ministers also reviewed regional issues involving Germany and Turkey, including terrorism cooperation, the latest developments in Afghanistan and the 2016 migration agreement between Turkey and the European Union, among other topics.

Ankara and Berlin are major trading partners, as Germany has been a top Turkish import source and export destination for decades. The two countries also share deep cultural ties due to the 5 million-strong Turkish diaspora in Germany. Turkey is among the top tourism destinations for Germans, apart from hosting thousands of German expatriates.

Turkey has repeatedly urged German authorities to take action against the PKK, which has been outlawed in Germany since 1993.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for 40 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Despite its status as a designated international terrorist organization, the PKK has enjoyed relative freedom in European cities and has a particularly strong presence in Germany. PKK supporters have been allowed to hold rallies, recruit militants and collect funds in Germany, which is home to some 5 million people of Turkish origin, including Kurds.

The PKK has been banned in Germany since 1993, but it is still active, with nearly 14,000 followers among the country's Kurdish immigrant population.