The recent "positive" atmosphere between Ankara and Brussels should be used to improve relations that have been immobile for a long time, the European Parliament's standing rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez Amor, said.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, he said: "There is a positive environment right now and let's try to focus in this period to end the discussions in the past and reach the future together."

Amor stated that there is now a different situation between Turkey and the European Union, adding: "Let's evaluate this period for the advancement of our relations, of course, including the relationship with Greece."

Drawing attention to the establishment of direct contact between Turkey and Greece, Amor said it was "excellent."

A recent meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis focused on the regional benefits of enhancing bilateral cooperation and emphasis on positive developments between the two countries.

According to a statement by the presidential communications directorate, the two leaders also highlighted the idea that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in building Europe’s security in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They also agreed on keeping communication channels open and improving bilateral relations despite disagreements between Turkey and Greece, the statement said.

The meeting comes as Ankara seeks to shore up its credentials as a regional power player by mediating the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

On March 10, the Turkish resort city of Antalya hosted the first talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba since the start of Russia's invasion.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the meeting yielded "no progress" in achieving a cease-fire for the fighting that has displaced 2.2 million people and forced them to flee across Ukraine's borders. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow wanted to continue negotiations with Kyiv.

Turkey stressed that humanitarian corridors in Ukraine should be kept open without any obstacles, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said, underlining the need for a sustainable cease-fire.

NATO allies and neighbors Turkey and Greece are at odds over a number of issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, air space, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus and the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea. A dispute over drilling rights for potential oil and gas deposits in the Eastern Mediterranean led to a tense naval standoff in the summer of 2020. Greece has since embarked on a major military modernization program.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

Amor also expressed his satisfaction with Erdoğan's speech at the opening ceremony of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2022.

"Erdoğan defends Ukraine's sovereignty with the rules and principles of international law against the occupation," Amor emphasized, expressing that this is a new opportunity for EU-Turkey relations.

"We are happy to see that Turkey has the same perspective as us, and I hope the new report on Turkey reflects this," he added.

Referring to the Ukraine-Russia war, Amor congratulated Çavuşoğlu for holding the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2022 despite the events in Ukraine.

After some major disagreements in recent years, both the EU and Turkey voiced their intentions last year to set a positive agenda, still, further efforts and actions are needed. Turkey has reiterated that it is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, stressing that it will continue to work toward full membership. Turkish officials have also said that they hope for progress and expect the bloc to take definitive action to this end.

Turkey has the longest history with the union and the longest negotiation process. The country signed an association agreement with the EU's predecessor, the European Economic Community (EEC), in 1964, which is usually regarded as a first step to eventually becoming a candidate. Applying for official candidacy in 1987, Turkey had to wait until 1999 to be granted the status of a candidate country. Turkey then had to wait another six years for negotiations to begin in 2005, a uniquely long process compared to other candidates. Since then, the process seems to have stalled.