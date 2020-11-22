"We see ourselves as an inseparable part of Europe, with which we share 600 years of historical bonds," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a live speech on Sunday.

Addressing his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) members for provincial congresses via videoconference, he called upon the European Union to keep its promises.

"We are calling on the EU to create a closer bond with us, to keep their promise of full membership for Turkey," he said.