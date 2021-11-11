Turkey ratified an agreement to enhance health care infrastructure for refugees in the country, signed with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) and the Delegation of the European Union to Turkey on Thursday.

The agreement on the project was signed in Ankara on Sept. 28.

The project, titled Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure for All, includes the construction and renovation of a number of migrant health centers, the renovation of physiotherapy and rehabilitation units in public hospitals, as well as the purchase of medical equipment and supplies.

The health care project, being carried out with an investment of 79.3 million euros ($91 million), is expected to be completed by May 30, 2024.

Turkey is the largest host country for Syrian refugees, providing protection to nearly 4 million people who fled Syria, more than any other country in the world.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey made an agreement to stop irregular refugee flows and improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The bloc pledged 6 billion euros aid for the refugees in the country and disbursed 4 billion euros, according to EU figures.

In September, the EU decided to give additional funding of 149.6 million euros from the 2021 budget for the extension of the multipurpose cash assistance program that provides monthly transfers for the most vulnerable refugees in Turkey.