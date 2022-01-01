Turkish Coast Guard Command units rescued 229 illegal migrants who were pushed back by the Greek coast guard in the Aegean Sea on Friday.

Acting on a tip, the Turkish coast guard rescued at least 102 irregular migrants on a rubber boat who were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities off the district of Çeşme in Izmir province, a statement by the coast guard said.

In the district of Dikili, also in Izmir, Turkish teams rescued 59 more irregular migrants in a rubber dinghy.

Separately, the coast guard also saved a total of 68 irregular migrants off the Çeşme and Dikili districts when they asked for help due to engine failure in their boats.

All migrants were transferred to the provincial migration office.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks, summary deportations and denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. Ankara also accuses the European Union of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.