The Turkish coast guard rescued 388 asylum seekers between July 17 and 22 that were pushed back by Greek forces in the Aegean toward Turkish waters, authorities stated on Tuesday.

A total of 217 asylum seekers were rescued off western Izmir province’s Seferihisar coast and two suspected traffickers were arrested between July 18 and July 21. Additionally, 78 asylum seekers were found off the coast of Dikili between July 17 and July 20.

On July 22, 26 asylum seekers were saved off the coast of Izmir's Foça district and another 67 foreign nationals stranded in a sailing boat off the Çeşme district were also rescued.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has also accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations without access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. It also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to what it says is a blatant abuse of human rights.