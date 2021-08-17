The Turkish coast guard has rescued 10 asylum-seekers that were pushed back by Greek elements in western Aydın province’s Kuşadası district.

According to a statement by the coast guard on Monday, they sent a security boat to rescue the asylum-seekers as soon as they received the information.

The rescued asylum-seekers were sent to the provincial migration directorate after their processes.

Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees leaving Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands lying within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean Sea in a bid to reach northern and western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees sank or capsized. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Turkey and Greece have been key transit points for migrants aiming to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations without migrants being given access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law. It also accuses the EU of turning a blind eye to this blatant abuse of human rights.

Between January 2020 and March 2021, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) documented around 300 reported incidents of illegal expulsions around the Aegean islands and Greece's northeastern land border with Turkey. In May, several migrant support groups, including the Greek Helsinki Monitor filed a complaint with the European Court of Justice against Frontex, the EU's border monitoring agency.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.