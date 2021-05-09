The European Union's prejudiced stance on the Cyprus issue damages ongoing efforts to reach a solution on the island, the Turkish Cypriot president said Sunday.
President Ersin Tatar issued a message on the occasion of Europe Day, which is celebrated every year on May 9.
"We regret to see that the EU has shifted away and acted against its basic principles on its perspective on the Cyprus issue," said Tatar in a message.
He added: "The bias of the EU on Cyprus is alarming and harms the efforts for a solution."
Tatar went on to say that the Greek Cypriot administration is using its EU membership as a "threat" and "blackmailing" tactic.
Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong struggle between the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.
The island has been divided since 1964, when ethnic attacks forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aiming at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was founded in 1983.
The Greek Cypriot administration, backed by Greece, became a member of the European Union in 2004, although most Greek Cypriots rejected a U.N. settlement plan in a referendum that year that had envisaged a reunited Cyprus joining the EU.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.