The Foreign Ministry announced that delegations from Turkey and the European Union will hold a “Political Dialogue Meeting” at the political directors’ level in Ankara on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkish delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal, while the EU delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director Enrique Mora and Deputy Director-General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Maciej Popowski.

The two delegations will focus on Turkey-EU ties under the scope of the accession process, as well as regional and global developments, the ministry said.

Turkey-EU relations are marked by disputes on several issues, including tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's role in Syria, the migrant crisis and the stalemate in Turkey's accession process to join the bloc. However, Turkey recently reiterated that it is part of Europe and sees its future in the EU, adding that it will continue to work toward full membership.

Ankara is calling to reenergize the accession process, update the EU-Turkey Customs Union, conduct regular high-level dialogues, and facilitate visa liberalization and counterterrorism efforts.