Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu discussed ways to tackle irregular migration during a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The meeting marked the third time the two ministers met in the last month.

"Our contacts are increasing and our relations are strengthening," he added.

Pleased to host Foreign Minister @GLandsbergis of #Lithuania in Ankara.-Our 3rd meeting in the last month. Our contacts are increasing & our relations are strengthening.-Exchanged views on cooperation in tackling irregular migration. pic.twitter.com/PsMPcmLkPG — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) July 13, 2021

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers attempting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially for those escaping wars and persecution.

In their meeting last week, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is ready to provide support to Lithuania to help deal with the surge of migrants from Belarus.

Lithuania recently declared a state of emergency due to an influx of migrants over the last few days from neighboring Belarus.

Turkey hosts some 4 million Syrian refugees and has spent more than $40 billion (TL 345 billion) providing basic services.