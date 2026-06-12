Presidential Chief Adviser on Foreign Policy and Security Akif Çağatay Kılıç held a series of meetings in Berlin focused on Türkiye-Germany relations, European security and trans-Atlantic cooperation, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Kılıç, accompanied by Türkiye’s Ambassador to Berlin Gökhan Turan, met with North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Minister-President Hendrik Wüst at the NRW State Representation in Berlin. Discussions centered on the current state and future prospects of Türkiye-Germany relations, as well as recent developments in relations between Türkiye and the European Union.

The two sides also exchanged views on the evolving European security architecture, the future of trans-Atlantic relations and the political, economic and security challenges facing Europe. Regional and global developments and their impact on the international system were also discussed.

Following the meeting, Kılıç underscored the importance of maintaining the strong partnership and constructive dialogue between Türkiye and Germany.

As part of his Berlin program, Kılıç attended the traditional NRW Summer Festival hosted by the state’s representation office. During the event, he held talks with several senior German officials and lawmakers, including Wüst, president of the Bundesrat Andreas Bovenschulte, NRW Minister for Federal, European and International Affairs Nathanael Liminski and Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Armin Laschet.

Kılıç said such gatherings, which bring together representatives from politics, diplomacy, business and civil society, play an important role in assessing current developments and strengthening dialogue among different stakeholders.

The presidential adviser also participated in a roundtable discussion titled “Towards the 2026 Ankara Summit: Shaping the Future of Euro-Atlantic Security,” organized jointly by Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications and the Konrad Adenauer Foundation.

Participants discussed strategic perspectives on Euro-Atlantic security, NATO’s current challenges, changes in defense and security policies, and broader regional and global developments.

Kılıç reiterated that Türkiye, as a strong and indispensable NATO ally, remains committed to contributing to Euro-Atlantic security, strengthening the alliance’s deterrence and defense capabilities, and supporting regional and global stability.

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul discussed bilateral relations, preparations for the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara and ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, in a phone conversation on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said.

The two ministers reviewed Türkiye-Germany relations and exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming NATO summit scheduled to be held in Ankara and discussed the ongoing talks between Iran and the U.S., amid continued international efforts to advance a diplomatic solution and ease regional tensions.