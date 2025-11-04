Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday rejected the European Commission’s 2025 Türkiye Report, denouncing its claims on the judiciary, fundamental rights and domestic politics as “biased, prejudiced and baseless.”

“We reject the biased, prejudiced and groundless allegations in the report regarding the judiciary, fundamental rights and internal political developments,” the ministry said in a statement. “These remarks are incompatible with efforts to establish a positive agenda between Türkiye and the EU and contradict the long-term interests of both sides.”

The statement said that despite “unfair political obstacles” in the accession process, the report’s acknowledgment of Türkiye’s high level of alignment with EU market standards and its sound macroeconomic policies reflects Ankara’s continued commitment to its strategic goal of EU membership.

The ministry also welcomed the report’s reference to Türkiye’s constructive stance in the Eastern Mediterranean, the recent improvement in relations with Greece and the growing dialogue with the EU.

“In light of these positive developments, we once again emphasize our legitimate expectation for the immediate lifting of the EU Council’s decisions of July 15, 2019,” the statement said.

The ministry said references to Türkiye’s active foreign policy vision, commitment to regional peace and stability, and strategic partnerships were appreciated, underlining the importance of involving Türkiye in the EU’s defense and security initiatives and programs.

However, it criticized the report for “echoing the unfounded, illegal and maximalist positions” of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration while ignoring the legitimate concerns of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“This once again proves that the EU is taking sides on the Cyprus issue and cannot contribute to efforts toward a solution,” it said.

The ministry called on the EU to handle relations with Türkiye based on the principle of pacta sunt servanda, or “commitments must be honored,” and to avoid rhetoric and policies that risk deadlock.

“Developing stronger, institutionalized and trust-based cooperation between Türkiye and the EU is in the interest of both sides and the wider region,” it said. “Türkiye continues to work with this vision and expects the EU to show the same strategic will and constructive approach.”

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for over two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over what Ankara says is the bloc’s “insistence on politicizing the issue.”

Last year, Türkiye took formal steps toward full membership in the BRICS group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ankara sees the BRICS group as an opportunity to further economic cooperation with member states rather than an alternative to its Western ties and NATO membership; Erdoğan has ruled out any possibility that its potential membership would affect Türkiye’s responsibilities to NATO.