The European Union has offered condolences for the 33 fallen Turkish soldiers killed in an attack by Assad regime forces in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province, calling the regime's aggression “unacceptable.”

“We share the deep sorrow of Turkey for the loss of its soldiers in Idlib,” Ambassador Christian Berger said in a statement released Friday.

The statement continued by saying that the renewed aggression by the Syrian regime and its backers was causing “enormous human suffering,” which the bloc called “unacceptable.”

The ambassador noted that the European Council had urged all parties to implement a sustainable cease-fire, guaranteeing the protection of civilians and full implementation of their commitments under the Sochi deal.

Meanwhile, High Representative of the European Union Joseph Borrell also urged the Assad regime to halt its aggression.

“There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger,” he said on Twitter.