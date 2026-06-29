President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Euro-Atlantic security was at a "historic turning point," calling on NATO allies to strengthen solidarity and warning that mounting conflicts, terrorism and irregular migration require a new approach to collective security.

Speaking at a luncheon at the NATO Parliamentary Summit in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the gathering carried added significance ahead of the NATO leaders' summit scheduled for July 7-8 in Ankara.

"The Euro-Atlantic security architecture is at a historic crossroads," Erdoğan said. "Wars, crises, terrorism and irregular migration, particularly along NATO's eastern and southeastern borders, require us to reshape our understanding of security."

He said traditional assumptions about global politics and security were no longer sufficient in a world marked by growing instability and uncertainty.

Erdoğan argued that recent conflicts, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, had exposed the limitations of existing international institutions while reinforcing the importance of NATO's deterrence and unity.

"In this environment, preserving NATO's deterrence and strengthening solidarity among allies have become even more critical," he noted.

The Turkish president said Türkiye, which shares more than 1,800 kilometers of land borders with conflict regions, has become one of the alliance's key contributors through its military capabilities, defense industry and participation in NATO missions.

He said Ankara has accumulated extensive experience in managing regional crises and would continue sharing that expertise with allies during the upcoming NATO summit.

Erdoğan also said expectations for the Ankara summit were high both among NATO members and the wider international community, expressing hope that the meeting would produce outcomes that reinforce alliance solidarity while respecting the national security concerns of individual allies.

Türkiye will host the leaders' summit of the alliance for the second time in more than two decades. Heads of state and top figures from member countries will be in Ankara for the summit.

Highlighting Türkiye's role within NATO, Erdoğan said the country remains among the alliance's top five contributors to NATO missions and operations and is increasing defense spending in line with commitments made at last week's NATO summit in The Hague.

He urged European allies to include Türkiye in emerging European defense and security initiatives, saying the country's defense capabilities should not be excluded for what he described as narrow political considerations.

"We need a security and defense network stretching from Texas to Ankara without reservations," Erdoğan underlined.

He added that the NATO Defense Industry Forum, to be held alongside next week's summit in Ankara, would showcase Türkiye's rapidly expanding defense industry while exploring ways to deepen defense cooperation among allies.

Pursuing global peace

Regional security issues are also expected to feature prominently during the summit, Erdoğan said, including Russia's war in Ukraine, developments involving Iran, and the situation in the Middle East.

On the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's longstanding support for a two-state solution.

He said lasting peace in the Middle East would not be possible unless Israel's occupation ended and an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, was established.

Erdoğan also welcomed the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran, saying Türkiye would continue working with countries including Pakistan and Qatar to help transform the truce into a lasting settlement.

He warned against actions that could undermine the agreement, referring to recent attacks in Lebanon, and called on NATO parliamentarians to support efforts aimed at preserving regional stability.

On Ukraine, Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue supporting diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"As an ally that can speak to both sides and has earned the trust of both parties through a fair approach, we will continue to contribute actively to peace efforts," he said.

The NATO leaders' summit in Ankara is expected to focus on collective defense, defense industry cooperation, regional security challenges and implementation of new allied defense spending commitments.