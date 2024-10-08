Türkiye will begin evacuating its citizens who applied to leave Lebanon, which will take place on Oct. 9 by sea, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

Two Turkish Navy ships with a total capacity of 2,000 passengers are expected to sail to Beirut today, according to the ministry.

It said evacuations would continue in the following days if necessary.

Since Israel launched attacks on its northern neighbor under the pretext of eliminating Hezbollah, more than 1,400 people have arrived in Türkiye by sea.

On Sunday, 26 passengers disembarked from a ferry arriving at the Port of Taşucu in the southern province of Mersin. Among them were Turkish nationals and people of various nationalities who reside in Lebanon, where the conflict has spread as far as the capital Beirut’s suburbs from the Israeli border. Most passengers head to third countries from Türkiye. Mass cancellations of flights due to the conflict have pushed more people to opt for sea voyages.

The Foreign Ministry said the Turkish Consulate in Beirut would inform citizens about the details of the evacuation process and assured authorities would meet the citizens upon their arrival in Türkiye.

It also said Türkiye's humanitarian aid would be transported to Lebanon by the evacuation ships.

Israel carried out extensive strikes at both the border and further inside Lebanon, killing hundreds, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, and then launched what it described as "targeted ground raids" in south Lebanon.

Turkish authorities announced last week that they were ready for a possible evacuation of Turks from Lebanon via air and sea and were working with about 20 countries for possible evacuation of foreign nationals via Türkiye. About 14,000 Turkish citizens were registered at the consulate in Lebanon, but the number was not definitive.

The country’s proximity to Lebanon also made it a hub of evacuations. The U.S. State Department said 145 passengers traveled Saturday on two flights organized out of Lebanon. A State Department spokesperson noted that each flight from Beirut to Istanbul could carry 300 passengers, a total capacity of 600.