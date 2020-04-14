The police in Germany’s southwest solve more right-extremist crime but cannot solve every other case, according to Interior Ministry data shown to dpa.
As stated in the data, the crime-solving rate in the southwest was 47.6% last year, compared to 39.4% in 2018. The average crime-solving rate for all crimes in 2018 is 60.8%.
The police recorded an almost 10% rise in right-wing motivated crimes last year – from 1451 in 2018 to 1596 in 2019. Many of these crimes are so-called propaganda offenses such as smearing on swastikas, said a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. It is essential to note that the crime statistics only include crimes registered by the police – many cases remain unreported.
In the state of Baden-Württemberg, there were 10 politically motivated crimes again asylum centers in 2019. Seven of these were identified as right-wing acts.
The solving rate for right-wing extremist violent crimes, of which there were 40 in the previous year, was significantly higher, at 77.5%. The primary goal is to prevent an attack in Baden-Württemberg – regardless of the motive, the Interior Ministry said.
Most of the unsolved crimes are the ones that have a generally low solving rate such as crimes involving damages on properties.
Ralf Kusterer, police chief of the state, considers the prioritization of right-wing crimes to be the right thing to do. “It is good that we are more active in times of right-wing tendencies like these,” he said. “We can’t be at ease with this. The police must do its best to solve such crimes with great commitment – even if it is only to counter the accusation of being blind on the right eye."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.