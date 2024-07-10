The death toll in Israel’s attacks targeting Palestinians is steadily climbing. So does evidence regarding the assaults that amount to genocide and war crimes according to critics of the Netanyahu administration. Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency (AA) has released a new edition of a photobook entitled “Evidence” with the contribution of its photojournalists in the field to document those crimes. Now in its fourth edition, "Evidence" contains more information about the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip.

More than 38,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed according to the Gaza Health Ministry since the new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on Oct. 7, 2023. Türkiye seeks to stop Israel and hold the Netanyahu administration accountable for their crimes. It already launched an application process to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where South Africa launched action over what is deemed the genocide of Palestinians. Turkish jurists endorsed by the government also appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) with evidence on genocide.

On May 20, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip. Israel is not a member of the court, whereas Palestine was accepted as a member in 2015. The ICC, established in 2002, is an independent international body not affiliated with the United Nations or any other international institution, and its decisions are binding.

The book is accompanied by a documentary and, along with photos portraying the plight of Palestinians and the scope of destruction Israeli attacks have inflicted, it contains evidence regarding Israel’s use of white phosphorus. White phosphorus munitions are not banned as a chemical weapon and can be used in war to make smoke screens, mark targets or burn buildings. But since they can cause serious burns and start fires, international conventions prohibit their use against military targets located among civilians.

In a foreword to the book, AA’s Chairperson and General Manager Serdar Karagöz said AA reporters diligently documented and publicized war crimes while working under “extremely challenging conditions.” “Notably, among the evidence documented by Amnesty International, proving that the Israeli army has used artillery shells containing white phosphorus in densely populated civilian areas of Gaza, are photographs taken by AA photojournalists,” Karagöz says.

The book also contains statements by French lawyer Gilles Devers, who represents Palestinian victims at the ICC. Devers said photographs and videos captured by AA reporters “serve as key evidence, revealing the full scope of the crimes committed.” Devers said photos captured by the Turkish press played a pivotal role in substantiating the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorus bombs in Gaza. “AA photographs, which unequivocally demonstrate the Israeli administration’s war crimes, serve as excellent documentation in this context,” he is quoted.

Ankara has harshly denounced Israel’s attacks and blockade on Gaza, halted all trade with Tel Aviv, called for an immediate cease-fire and criticized what it calls unconditional support for Israel by the West.

In its interim ruling issued in January, the ICJ found it “plausible” that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee aid flow to civilians, but Israel has steadily ignored the World Court.

The United Nations increasingly warns of the “catastrophic humanitarian consequences” of Israel’s military campaign, which has since expanded into southern Gaza’s Rafah region where 1.4 million Palestinians have been taking refuge. Meanwhile, Ankara has been urging Muslim nations and the international community to take urgent action to stop Israel and hold it to account.