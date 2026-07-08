The publication of a joint declaration by NATO leaders at the end of the summit's second day in Ankara has renewed attention on Türkiye's expanding role in the alliance, with security experts pointing to Türkiye's growing strategic weight within the alliance amid evolving internal and external threats.

“We have sharp differences across the Atlantic, there are two threats; one is external and the other is internal.” Edward P Joseph, a foreign policy lecturer and analyst at Johns Hopkins University, told Daily Sabah.

Türkiye hosted the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit in Ankara on July 7-8, with leaders issuing a final declaration reaffirming their “unwavering commitment” to Article 5, the alliance’s collective defense clause, and to the transatlantic bond.

“Russia represents a threat. Iran also, we have to say, represents a threat,” Joseph said.

“An attack against one ally is an attack against all allies,” the declaration said, adding that NATO’s unity, solidarity and collective strength remain the foundation of peace, security and prosperity for 1 billion citizens across the alliance’s free and democratic nations.

The declaration reaffirmed allies' "unwavering" support for Ukraine, saying the country continues to contribute to transatlantic security while defending its freedom, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It said European allies and Canada now provide the bulk of security assistance to Ukraine through bilateral and multilateral channels, stressing that such support must remain fair, predictable and sustainable over the long term. Allies pledged 70 billion euros (about $80 billion) in military equipment, assistance and training for Ukraine in 2026 and reaffirmed sovereign commitments to maintain at least the same level of support in 2027.

Addressing broader security challenges, the declaration said NATO would continue adapting to strategic competition, widespread instability, hybrid threats and recurring crises. It reiterated that Iran "must never develop a nuclear weapon" and called on Tehran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We also have ambivalence in the United States, this distancing from NATO. President Trump is complaining,” he said hoping that this summit is a reminder to the U.S. leader and all allies of how valuable NATO is.

“The alliance is valuable to Türkiye and it's valuable to all 32,” he added.

The U.S. president previously criticized the financial burden Washington bears within NATO, arguing that the alliance's cost-sharing remains unequal.

In a social media post, Trump shared a graphic comparing NATO defense spending by member states and said it was "ridiculous" for the United States to continue what he described as a one-sided relationship. "They were not there for us," he wrote.

Edward P. Joseph and Daily Sabah’s Politics Editor Emine Gider pose for a photo following the interview, Ankara, Türkiye, July 8, 2026. (Daily Sabah Photo)

Türkiye’s key role

Turning to Türkiye’s key role in the alliance and its hosting the summit this year, Joseph underlined that the summit has elevated Türkiye's role and it's been like a showcase of the country because of the second-largest army in the alliance, and so that's been very significant.

Türkiye currently contributes nearly 3,000 personnel, along with various weapons, vehicles and military platforms, to ongoing NATO missions, operations and initiatives.

This year, Türkiye joined NATO’s Steadfast Dart exercise in Germany from Feb. 12-24, held to improve the operational readiness of the Allied Reaction Force. The country contributed naval, land and air elements, including the Anadolu Task Group, and deployed a joint force of more than 2,000 personnel to Germany.

“And the summit itself, today is the summit so I want to wait and see what the outcome is. But the dynamics, everything I see and witness having engaged with some of the key officials, I think the dynamics are more positive than people anticipated,” he said.

Since joining NATO, Türkiye has steadily expanded its contributions to the alliance’s missions and operations, including in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Libya and Iraq. Turkish officials say the country has preserved and developed Cold War-era military capabilities while also fighting terrorism and responding to regional instability.