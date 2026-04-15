Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is facing growing internal tensions as allegations of corruption and a wave of expulsions deepen divisions within the party, according to statements from party figures and local media reports.

According to Sabah newspaper, the developments come as CHP leadership has repeatedly denied allegations linked to ongoing corruption investigations involving party-affiliated municipalities. Despite rejecting the claims, critics within the party say members who have called for internal accountability are being sidelined or expelled.

Özgür Özel, who has led the party since late 2023, recently reiterated a pledge to introduce a “political ethics law,” emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability in public office. However, some former members argue that this stance contradicts actions taken within the party.

Among the critics is Gürsel Tekin, who said a significant number of members have been expelled during Özel’s tenure without clear justification. Tekin claimed that more than 1,600 individuals were removed after voicing concerns about alleged misconduct or calling for reform.

Other figures, including journalist Mustafa Yavuz, also criticized the leadership, saying internal dissent has been suppressed. Yavuz argued that those advocating for reform have been excluded, raising concerns about internal party democracy.

The party has not publicly detailed the reasons behind the reported expulsions, and officials have not responded directly to the specific allegations raised by former members.

More than 20 mayors governing CHP municipalities were detained or arrested in the past two years on charges of corruption, along with dozens of municipal bureaucrats.

Another challenge for the CHP is a trial on vote-buying allegations regarding the intra-party election in 2023 that brought Özel to power. A recent hearing on the trial has been postponed to May 6. In the trial, Özel and his associates are accused of buying votes of delegates to oust former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.