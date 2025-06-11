Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has disclosed the findings of an expert report on the tragic death of Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, who was electrocuted at his residence. The report, prepared by a panel of electrical and mechanical engineers, reveals serious safety lapses that led to the incident.

In a statement on social media, Tunç confirmed that the Manisa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a thorough investigation into the fatal accident. He said that one deputy chief prosecutor and two prosecutors have been assigned to the case, 12 individuals have been questioned and two remain in custody.

“The report prepared by the team of electrical and mechanical engineers revealed that the pool pump motor was faulty; the building lacked a residual-current device (RCD) at its main entrance; all metal equipment showed signs of corrosion; there was moisture and water at cable connections; and the RCD in the pool’s power room was itself corroded and malfunctioning. Additionally, the distance between the pool energy room and the pool did not meet international safety standards.”

The incident has sparked concerns over residential safety standards and oversight, particularly in facilities with electrical installations near water sources.

He added that the investigation is being carried out comprehensively based on these technical findings.

Tunç extended his condolences to Zeyrek’s family and loved ones, saying, “May Allah have mercy on him.”

Zeyrek’s funeral was held in Manisa on Tuesday with a broad participation of the political circle.

Zeyrek, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), had earned wide support from Manisa residents in the March 31 local elections, in which he became the first CHP mayor of the city in decades.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message of condolence following the news of Zeyrek’s death. In a post on social media, Erdoğan said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Manisa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mr. Ferdi Zeyrek as a result of a tragic accident. I extend my condolences to his family, colleagues, the citizens of Manisa and the entire CHP organization.”