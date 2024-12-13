First Lady Emine Erdoğan called for swift global action to reach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, as she warned against the environmental consequences of Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza.

The first lady chaired the third meeting of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste, where she said a fairer world was possible through mutual efforts.

“There are only five years left till 2030 goals and we are still far from the pledges previously made with the goal of not leaving anybody behind,” the first lady told the meeting, which took place at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office in Istanbul.

Noting that they held the first meeting on Nov. 1, 2023, Erdoğan said the meetings widen people’s horizons and are very productive.

The Turkish first lady warned that the clock was ticking and that the Earth Overshoot Day took place only 54 days after the last meeting, which she chaired in June.

“This means that we’re consuming resources renewable in a year, within a matter of seven months,” Erdoğan said, adding that everything that humans consume is “stealing” from the future.

The past year was the first year above 1.5 degrees (Celcius) of global warming, and the number of climate-linked natural disasters have reached record levels in 2024, the first lady said.

“We’ve seen the most destructive flooding in Spain, and Hurricane Helen in the U.S., with high casualties. The heavy precipitation in Africa and drought directly affected 7 million people,” the first lady said.

She continued by noting that there is a direct correlation between natural disasters and consumption habits, as she said Zero Waste offers a roadmap to reverse this through lifestyle changes.

“Understanding and expansion of this mindset should be the priority of our board,” she said.

The Turkish first lady also criticized Israel’s inhumane attacks on Gaza, which are leaving devastating environmental damage on the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

“While the traces of World War II on nature have not been erased yet, a country today drops explosives almost equal to three nuclear bombs on a civilian settlement the size of half of New York City,” Erdoğan said, referring to Israel’s attacks on Gaza. She continued by saying that the debris created by Israeli strikes is estimated to be around 39 million tons and would take decades to clear and that it would take 45 years to recycle half of it.

As of this year, some 120 million people were displaced worldwide due to climate change, the first lady said.

March 30 Zero Waste Day Celebrations

Saying that they created an extensive task force for Zero Waste Day Celebrations, Erdoğan said they hope to mark the day at the U.N. General Assembly next year.

She said she also plans to introduce the Global Zero Waste Awards on the day.

Praising countless local initiatives for Zero Waste, the first lady said she’s seen many examples of successful projects.

For instance, she said the Kamikatsu Municipality was a prominent example, as they are able to recycle over 80% of their waste.

The plastic-free island in Spain was also a successful example, showing that it is possible to build wasteless cities.

These examples are an inspiration for others, according to Erdoğan, who said that there is a need for leadership to unify the efforts and will in a mutual vision.

“Our board should undertake a leadership role to mobilize large masses for solutions in this regard,” she said.

Emine Erdoğan noted that they plan to host another major event in 2025—the Zero Waste and Climate Change Forum. Organized by the Zero Waste Foundation, this international gathering will bring together countries, industries, and key stakeholders, the first lady noted.

“I hope such programs lead to tangible and effective steps for projects like the Global Zero Waste Fund and Zero Waste Goodwill Ambassadors. A recent example was the 29th COP Summit in Azerbaijan last month, where zero waste was effectively placed on the environmental agenda. I once again congratulate Azerbaijan for its impactful leadership at the summit.”

Highlighting the world’s ongoing crises, Erdoğan expressed her optimism and big dreams, stating that their ultimate goal is a fairer and more livable world.

“A world deeply affected by the climate crisis cannot ignore existing inequalities. Developed countries owe it to support nations disproportionately affected by problems they did not create. Yet, even the modest climate finance targets are barely met, which is unacceptable. Furthermore, while these countries fail to address climate needs, they readily allocate billions for wars and destruction. Such devastation only creates lasting environmental damage,” Erdoğan remarked.

A vision for fairer world

Erdoğan also called for using modern technologies to promote sustainability rather than fueling consumption and greed. “Despite everything, a fairer world is possible—achievable through collective efforts. Together, we are partners in this dream,” she said.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including members of the Zero Waste Advisory Board, U.N. officials, and various global leaders. After Erdoğan’s opening remarks, moderator Anaclaudia Rossbach introduced the meeting’s agenda, which included advocacy strategies for 2024, developing a 2025-2026 work plan, and discussing its draft.

Participants expressed gratitude to Erdoğan for her hospitality and dedication to the Zero Waste Project. Several attendees made recommendations, such as expanding zero waste practices to African countries and promoting environmental literacy among youth.