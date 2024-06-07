First lady Emine Erdoğan held a meeting with the Vice President of Azerbaijan to discuss environmental cooperation initiatives at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdoğan and Anar Alekberov’s meeting focused on cooperation opportunities between her Türkiye and U.N.-led environmental projects and the Haydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice President Alekberov is also the Executive Director of the foundation.

He told the first lady that they would like to conduct a series of joint activities during the Nov. 11-12 Leaders’ Summit, while he informed her about the 2024 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP 29), which will take place in Baku.

For her part, the first lady congratulated Azerbaijan for hosting the summit, as she said Türkiye will strive to support the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan.

Hailed for her pioneering role in the Zero Waste initiative and environmental problems, First lady Emine Erdoğan held talks with the COP29 chair in March.

In 2017, under the auspices of the first lady, Türkiye launched a zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.

The first lady received a Climate and Development Leadership Award from the World Bank for her Zero Waste project contributing to the fight against climate change and supporting sustainable development.