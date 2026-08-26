Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday cautiously welcomed an announcement that the terrorist PKK/YPG’s self-proclaimed autonomous administration and its affiliated military and civilian structures had been dissolved, saying Türkiye would closely examine whether the declaration is being implemented on the ground.

“Our job is to act professionally and verify its implications on the ground. If it is as stated, then of course this is a welcome development,” Fidan told reporters during a visit to the eastern province of Elazığ on Wednesday.

He said such a move would complement Türkiye’s objectives in Syria and could help strengthen ties between the country’s Kurdish and Arab communities while contributing to an environment in which all Syrians can look to the future with greater confidence.

Fidan stressed that Ankara supports protecting the identity of Syria’s Kurdish population while rejecting any steps that could undermine the country’s national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity.

“We underline the importance of preserving Kurdish identity and avoiding any denial of that identity, while at the same time ensuring that Syria’s national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity are not compromised,” he said, adding that Türkiye wants to see those principles reflected in practice.

Fidan said Ankara had long viewed the PKK/YPG’s presence in the region as a threat not only to Syria but also to Türkiye.

He nevertheless voiced hope that the emerging process would allow outstanding disputes to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means.

“Hopefully, in this new process, we will resolve all these problems through mutual understanding and dialogue. We will resolve them peacefully,” he said.

Referring again to the announcement from Damascus, Fidan said its wording was positive but stressed that implementation would ultimately determine its significance.

“The statement made in Damascus is positive in terms of its text, but if it is also implemented in practice as stated, then it is an extremely positive development,” he said.

Fidan also highlighted the link between security and economic development after traveling by road through several provinces and districts in eastern and southeastern Türkiye over the past two days.

He said the region had enormous potential and that development accelerates when terrorism and armed conflict no longer dominate daily life.

Türkiye’s broader vision, he added, prioritizes peace, stability, development and prosperity not only at home but also in Syria, Iraq and the wider region.

During his remarks in Elazığ, Fidan also reflected on the 955th anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt), which he commemorated in Ahlat alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He emphasized the centuries-old coexistence of Turks, Kurds, Arabs and other communities in Anatolia, arguing that their shared history remains particularly significant amid growing international competition and geopolitical tensions.

The YPG was established in 2015 with U.S. backing as the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group. Washington partnered with the group in its campaign against Daesh despite longstanding objections from NATO ally Türkiye over its ties to the PKK.

The PKK, which has waged a decades-long campaign against Türkiye, is designated a terrorist group by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union.

The group became Washington’s principal partner on the ground against Daesh and eventually gained control of large parts of northern and northeastern Syria, including areas containing much of the country’s oil resources.

The Syrian administration and the YPG terror group reached a new agreement Jan. 29 that provided for a cease-fire and the group’s gradual integration into state institutions.