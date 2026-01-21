Syria’s government has given the U.S.-backed YPG terrorist group four days to submit a detailed plan for full integration into state institutions, marking a decisive step toward restoring central authority over the country’s northeast, the Syrian presidency announced.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the deadline was part of a broader effort to achieve what it described as a “united and indivisible Syria” through dialogue and a peaceful transition, while warning that military options would remain on the table if negotiations fail.

The announcement follows a series of talks between Damascus and the YPG over the future of Hassakeh province and other areas long outside government control. Syrian officials said preliminary agreements had been reached on key administrative and security issues, but stressed that implementation now depends on concrete steps by the group.

4 days to implementation

Under the framework outlined by the presidency, the YPG is required within four days to finalize consultations and present a comprehensive road map for the practical integration of territories, armed units and civilian institutions into the Syrian state.

If an agreement is concluded, Syrian army units would not enter the centers of Hassakeh and Qamishli, instead positioning themselves on the outskirts of the cities. The timeline and technical details for the peaceful integration of both cities would be addressed at a later stage, the statement said.

The government also pledged that regular army forces would not enter Kurdish villages, where security would be maintained solely by locally recruited personnel, without the presence of other armed groups.

As part of the deal, YPG ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin is expected to submit nominations for a deputy defense minister and a governor for Hassakeh province, along with lists of representatives for the national parliament and personnel to be absorbed into state institutions.

The statement confirmed that all YPG forces and security formations would be integrated into Syria’s Defense and Interior Ministries, while YPG-affiliated civilian bodies would be incorporated into the government’s administrative structure.

Damascus also reiterated its commitment to implementing Decree No. 13, which addresses Kurdish linguistic, cultural and citizenship rights, framing the measure as part of a broader national partnership aimed at safeguarding the rights of all components of Syrian society.

The announcement came after a meeting in Damascus between President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Şahin earlier this week failed to produce a final agreement. Syrian officials have accused the YPG of resisting demands to hand over control of Deir el-Zour and Raqqa, appoint a government-backed governor in Hassakeh and transfer security responsibilities to the Defense Ministry.

Seven civilians were killed when the terrorist group violated a cease-fire with the Syrian government and carried out a drone attack in northeastern Hassakeh province, local sources said Tuesday.

In the attack, many others were injured, including women and children, the sources also added.

Syrian army enters al-Hol camp

Tensions have also risen over the handling of detention camps and prisons holding suspected Daesh members and their families. Syrian military forces on Wednesday entered the country's al-Hol camp that houses around 24,000 people, including 15,000 Syrians and about 6,300 foreign women and children of 42 nationalities. The government said it is fully prepared to assume responsibility for all Daesh detention facilities and the al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, pledging to manage them in line with international standards to prevent instability and protect civilians.

Moreover, Syria’s special envoy Tom Barrack is expected to meet Şahin in the coming days to press for completion of the integration process, according to officials familiar with the discussions. They said Damascus has made clear that failure to comply would leave military action as the only remaining option.

The agreement framework took effect at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Syrian authorities said, describing it as a transitional model to be applied until a final cease-fire and full integration are formally enacted.

Ankara’s diplomatic attempts

On the other hand, Türkiye has also intensified the diplomatic engagement with the U.S. amid developments Ankara views as critical to its national security, Turkish officials said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held separate phone calls with their U.S. counterparts to discuss recent developments in Syria and broader regional defense and security issues.

According to Turkish sources, Güler spoke over the phone with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, with the talks focusing on the latest situation in Syria as well as regional defense and security matters. Fidan, meanwhile, held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which the two discussed recent developments in Syria and the U.S. peace council initiative, officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fidan received the U.S. envoy for Syria and the ambassador to Ankara, Tom Barrack. Commenting on the agreement reached between Damascus and the YPG forces over Hassakeh province, Barrack said the YPG’s original role had largely come to an end.

“The YPG’s primary purpose as the main on-the-ground force against Daesh has largely ended,” Barrack said.

He added that the conditions that had led to cooperation with the YPG no longer existed, saying: “At that time, there was no functioning central Syrian state with which a partnership could be established. The Assad regime was weakened, contested, and, due to its alliances with Iran and Russia, was not a viable partner against Daesh. Today, the situation has fundamentally changed.”

Turkish officials have emphasized that developments in Syria, particularly in the country’s north, have direct implications for Türkiye’s security, and that Ankara remains in close coordination with Washington on regional stability and counterterrorism efforts.

Meanwhile in Europe, supporters of the terrorist group staged violent protests across several countries, including Switzerland, the U.K., France and Germany, after the Syrian army continued to take control of Hassakeh.

Demonstrators carrying symbols of the terrorist group threw stones and other objects at police, while others targeted police with fireworks.

In Berlin, it was reported that shortly after midnight, a group of around 40 people attacked Türkiye's Embassy and threw paint at the iron fences.