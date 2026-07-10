Tobias Ellwood, a former member of the U.K. Parliament and former minister for defense veterans, reserves and personnel, said Friday that Türkiye's hosting of the NATO leaders' summit in Ankara underscored the country's growing strategic importance within the alliance, while highlighting its expanding defense capabilities and influence in trans-Atlantic security.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) after attending the July 7-8 NATO summit in Ankara, Ellwood congratulated Türkiye on hosting what he described as a successful gathering of allied leaders.

"I think it demonstrated Türkiye's rising status and showed people what a capable and welcoming country it is," Ellwood noted.

The former British minister, who also served as minister for the Middle East and Africa at the Foreign Office, said the alliance is facing fundamental questions about its future as emerging threats reshape the security landscape.

"NATO was originally designed to deter conventional military aggression by another state," Ellwood said. "Today, however, questions arise over how cyberattacks would trigger Article 5, how attacks in space would affect the alliance, and how allies should cooperate in these new domains."

He said technological developments and the evolution of warfare are challenging NATO's traditional principles and deterrence posture, making adaptation increasingly important.

"The evolution of warfare is testing NATO, its founding principles and how the alliance functions as a deterrent force," he said.

Ellwood described Türkiye as a key member of the alliance, noting that it has traditionally been viewed as NATO's southern flank but is expected to play a broader role as the alliance adjusts to changing geopolitical realities.

"I think Türkiye has an important role to play, but that is part of a broader discussion about NATO's future," he said.

Ellwood also pointed to the relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, describing it as noteworthy and potentially significant for alliance diplomacy.

"I think Erdoğan can quietly influence Trump because Trump respects him," Ellwood said, adding that the relationship between the two leaders could prove valuable at a time when Trump has at times unsettled allies with his rhetoric and policy positions.

Turning to defense cooperation, Ellwood welcomed Türkiye's advances in its domestic defense industry, particularly in drone technology, which was highlighted during the Defense Industry Forum held alongside the NATO summit.

"Türkiye should be congratulated. You have made tremendous progress," he said.

He added that the next major challenge will be ensuring that Turkish-made defense systems are increasingly interoperable with those of other NATO allies, allowing them to operate more effectively within the alliance's integrated defense architecture.

The NATO summit in Ankara brought together allied leaders to discuss collective defense, deterrence, defense spending and emerging security threats, while also showcasing Türkiye's growing role in NATO's military and defense-industrial agenda.