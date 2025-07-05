As the Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes mounts, Gaza has “no time to lose”, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned, urging Western countries, especially the U.S., to step up pressure on Israel to stop its war on the enclave.

Türkiye is working ceaselessly to help facilitate an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian aid deliveries there, Erdoğan said in remarks published Saturday from an interview with journalists on a flight back from Azerbaijan.

Recalling their meeting on the sidelines of the NATO leaders’ summit at The Hague last month, Erdoğan said he urged U.S. President Donald Trump to “intervene” in the Gaza war to stop the killing of Palestinians.

“I told Mr. Trump ‘You and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could manage this process the best. People are being killed waiting in line for food. You need to intervene to stop the killing of these people,’” Erdoğan said, noting that he saw Trump had a “positive” approach to the matter.

The U.N. human rights office said it has recorded 613 Palestinians killed within the span of a month in Gaza while trying to obtain aid. Most were killed while trying to reach food distribution points run by an Israeli-backed American organization, while others were massed waiting for aid trucks connected to the United Nations or other humanitarian organizations, it said.