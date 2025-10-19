As Israel is yet to be held accountable after two years of attacks on Palestinians, an initiative is scheduled to convene in Türkiye to judge the Netanyahu administration symbolically.

The Gaza Tribunal investigating Israeli war crimes in Gaza will hold its final session in Istanbul from Oct. 23 to 26.

The tribunal, chaired by former U.N. Special Rapporteur on Palestine Richard Falk, will convene academics, human rights advocates, journalists, and civil society representatives at the Istanbul University’s Cemil Birsel Conference Hall.

Over four days, participants will hear testimonies from survivors, medical professionals and experts, while international legal scholars assess evidence of war crimes and human rights violations in Gaza.

The tribunal aims to document atrocities, raise global awareness, and identify those responsible for crimes committed in the besieged enclave.

Members of the tribunal’s steering committee include former U.N. rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Hilal Elver, as well as legal and rights experts Penny Green, Raji Sourani, Craig Mokhiber and Wesam Ahmed. Jury members include French journalist and author Kenize Mourad, Palestinian academic Ghada Karmi and international law professor Christine Chinkin.

The panel will announce its final judgment on Oct. 26. Throughout the week, parallel events will highlight testimonies, documents and analyses of the Gaza war.

Established as a global civil society initiative, the Gaza Tribunal seeks to address the Palestinian issue through historical, political, philosophical and legal perspectives while promoting accountability and justice.