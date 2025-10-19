Israel launched airstrikes on Gaza on Sunday, Israeli media reported, undermining hopes that a week-old U.S.-brokered cease-fire would hold as both Israel and Hamas traded blame for renewed violence.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas members.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Risheq denied the Israeli claim, stressing his group's commitment to the cease-fire agreement, which he accused Israel of violating by "fabricating flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes."

An Israeli military official, meanwhile, claimed Sunday that Hamas had carried out multiple attacks against Israeli forces inside Gaza, including a rocket-propelled grenade attack and a sniper attack against Israeli soldiers.

"Both of the incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area ... This is a bold violation of the cease-fire," the official said.

On Saturday, Gaza's government media office said Israel had committed 47 violations after the cease-fire deal, leaving 38 dead and 143 wounded.

The impact of the Israeli strikes Sunday, the most serious test since an already fragile cease-fire took effect on Oct. 11, was not immediately clear.

The Israeli government and Hamas have been accusing each other of violations of the cease-fire for days, with Israel saying the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt will remain closed until further notice.

Rafah has largely been shut since May 2024. The cease-fire deal also includes the ramping up of aid into the enclave, where hundreds of thousands of people were determined in August to be affected by famine, according to the IPC global hunger monitor.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in a dispute over the return of the bodies of deceased hostages. Israel demanded that Hamas fulfill its obligations in turning over the remaining bodies of all 28 hostages.

Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 12 of the deceased, but said the process needs effort and special equipment to recover corpses buried under rubble.

Formidable obstacles to Trump's plan to end the war still remain. Key questions of Hamas disarmament, the governance of Gaza, the make-up of an international "stabilization force," and moves toward the creation of a Palestinian state have yet to be resolved.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem did not immediately respond to a request for comment.