Greece’s expanding defense alliances and armament programs have fueled concerns that they may come at odds with neighboring Türkiye, with which it still has a lingering dispute over maritime borders. Although Ankara and Athens appear committed to rapprochement after years of hostilities, Greece’s moves risk angering its neighbor.

The Greek military said on Wednesday that it will soon sign a deal to purchase two Italian multi-purpose FREMM frigates as part of a plan to invest billions of euros in its armed forces. Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that they wanted to prevent crises but admitted that Greece’s recent alliance with Israel had increased tensions with Türkiye.

“There is no danger on the ground. We have all scenarios ready for any tension, ready to respond on the ground,” Gerapetritis told Greece’s SKAI TV.

His remarks followed last week’s statements by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in which he insisted that Greece had “a right” to extend its maritime borders by 12 nautical miles in the Aegean, a major source of friction with Türkiye, which once vowed to declare war if Greece goes ahead with such a decision.

The agreement with Italy is set to be signed on September 8 in Rome for the so-called Bergamini-class frigates, which are modern warships designed for anti-submarine warfare, air defense and to engage targets at sea and on land. The first frigate will be handed over to the Greek Navy in the first half of 2028, and the second in the first half of 2029, according to the General Staff.

Greek shipyards are also set to participate in the maintenance and adaptation of the vessels, the Defense Ministry said. The purchase is part of Greece’s long-running program to modernize its armed forces, at a cost of more than 25 billion euros ($29.2 billion) by 2030.

In recent years, Greece has ordered four French FDI frigates and also plans to modernize its four MEKO-class frigates.

In parallel, the country is expanding its air and missile defense capabilities. Recent projects include the purchase of the multilayered “Achilles Shield” system, which is set to include Israeli systems from Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as additional drones and reconnaissance technology. The agreement with Italy provides for the possibility of acquiring further FREMM frigates in the future, the Greek press reported.

Türkiye, meanwhile, is currently building more than 50 warships simultaneously for both domestic and foreign customers, according to a statement last month by its Naval Forces commander.

The country also plans to inaugurate its locally made aircraft carrier by the end of 2027. The carrier will have a capacity to host 52 aerial vehicles and 2,500 personnel.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership, Türkiye has pursued a rapprochement with Greece after decades of lukewarm diplomatic ties and nearly two decades after the countries came close to an all-out war over their Aegean dispute. Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have met several times over the past two years, but their warm meetings have done little to change the state of relations over the maritime dispute.

Last week, Erdoğan warned Greece not to arm the Aegean islands in violation of past treaties.

“Greece should know that Türkiye has no intention of grabbing the territory of any other country, but Türkiye also has no intention of allowing anyone to violate its rights. Ignoring international treaties will not benefit anyone. Anyone who interprets Türkiye’s level-headed approach based on common sense as weakness is making a grave mistake. Greece should reverse course and stop arming demilitarized islands. History is a good guide for those who can learn from the past,” Erdoğan told journalists as he was returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan.

Under the Achilles Shield deal signed earlier this month, Israel will supply Greece with the David’s Sling and SPYDER systems, as well as the BARAK MX system made by Israel Aerospace Industries, along with MMR multi-mission radars for air surveillance manufactured by IAI unit ELTA Systems.

David’s Sling was used by Israel to intercept Iranian missiles during the war with Iran this year. Greece is the second customer for the system, after Finland. Athens plans to spend about 28 billion euros by 2036 to build the Achilles Shield multilayered anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone system and to buy up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S.