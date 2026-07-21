Greece is accelerating efforts to strengthen its air force with Israeli-made weapons systems as the possibility of the U.S. resuming sales of F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye raises concerns over the regional military balance, according to Israeli and Greek media reports.

The issue gained renewed attention after U.S. President Donald Trump said during this month's NATO summit in Ankara that his administration would reconsider Türkiye's return to the F-35 program. Ankara was removed from the program in 2019 after acquiring Russia's S-400 air defense system.

Israeli business daily Globes, citing Greece's Kathimerini newspaper, reported that Athens has moved into the final stage of certifying Israeli-made Rampage air-to-surface missiles and Spice precision-guided munitions for operational use on its F-16 fighter jets. Final certification is expected in the coming weeks, with live-fire testing scheduled for September.

According to the reports, Greek authorities decided to move ahead with integrating the systems before testing is completed, reflecting what analysts describe as growing concern over Türkiye's potential acquisition of fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

The Rampage missile, jointly developed by Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries and Tomer, is designed to strike targets at ranges of roughly 150 to 250 kilometers and can be integrated onto multiple combat aircraft platforms.

Kathimerini also reported that the Trump administration is expected to decide in September on Greece's request to modernize an additional 38 F-16 fighter jets. If approved, the estimated 1 billion euro ($1.14 billion) program would increase the number of Greece's upgraded F-16s from 56 to 120.

Separately, Israel and Greece continue negotiations over the proposed "Achilles Shield" air defense project, valued at approximately 3 billion euros, according to Globes. The initiative envisions equipping Greece with a multilayered Israeli-made air defense network.

Greece and Israel have expanded military and defense cooperation in recent years, underpinned by close economic and diplomatic relations.

The two countries also operate a joint air training center in Greece and have held regular joint military exercises, reflecting a growing strategic partnership in the Eastern Mediterranean.