Greece is planning to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence by 140 kilometers (about 87 miles) along its northern border with Türkiye to prevent migrants from entering the country, Greek citizen protection minister Takis Theodorikakos said Tuesday.

The 40-kilometer fence, initially installed in 2012, was last extended in 2021, a year after tens of thousands of asylum-seekers tried to cross into the European Union through Greece's northern border, when Türkiye said it would no longer prevent them from doing so.

Historic rivals while also NATO allies, Greece and Türkiye have been at odds over a range of issues, including migration and energy resources in recent years.

According to police data, in the first seven months of the year, authorities arrested 7,484 refugees and migrants, of which 3,554 were caught on the Maritsa (Meriç) River.

Theorodikakos during a visit to the Meriç region said the project aims to send a clear message of Greece's determination "against those who invest in human suffering to serve concealed interests" and "against those who weaponize migration in an attempt to blackmail Europe".

The conservative government also plans to hire 250 border guards and upgrade its surveillance systems in the area.

On the other side, Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, stating it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Türkiye's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees seeking to leave Türkiye for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach Northern and Western Europe in search of a better life.

Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality, or membership in a social or political group.