Greek journalist John Kountouris slammed Israel, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, remarking that Israel is being rewarded instead of being condemned for committing genocide in Palestine.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the seasoned Greek journalist criticized Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration for what he called serving the interests of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a trilateral summit.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides met last week in west Jerusalem, with “defense cooperation” between the countries reportedly high on the agenda.

Kountouris said the meeting demonstrated that both Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are aligning themselves with Netanyahu’s political agenda.

“Unfortunately, both Greece and (Greek) Cyprus are serving this dictator and his interests in line with the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ project,” Kountouris said, referring to Netanyahu.

Israel widens imperialist agenda

He argued that Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel was based on “false and misleading assumptions,” adding that although energy cooperation was presented as the main justification, the real motive was linked to Israel’s broader “imperialist agenda” in the Middle East and Europe.

Kountouris said that instead of condemning Israel for what he described as policies to destroy Palestinians and acts amounting to genocide, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are effectively rewarding Israel through such agreements.

He also pointed to Israel’s alleged systematic destruction of Hellenistic cultural heritage in Palestinian territories and the killing of Greek Orthodox Christians, saying that Mitsotakis had remained silent on these issues.

Kountouris claimed that the situation amounts to “an open betrayal of the Greek people,” alleging that the U.S. is steering both Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration to act in line with Israeli interests.

He said this policy is also connected to Washington’s aim of controlling natural gas pipelines in the region, while sidelining both Russia and Türkiye as key energy players.

