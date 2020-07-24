Turkey’s iconic Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque reopened for worship on Friday for the first time in 86 years with Friday prayers in a historic moment.

Thousands, including many who traveled from across Turkey, gathered near the mosque early Friday for the first prayers in decades while President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also arrived at the Hagia Sophia wearing a mask, accompanied by Communications Director Fahrettin Altun as well as the head of the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) Ali Erbaş.

The reopening, which included guests from all segments of society, began with the prayer program prepared by Diyanet. Prior to the inaugural prayers, the president recited verses of the Quran inside the nearly 1,500-year-old monument.

Crowds formed at checkpoints surrounding the historic heart of Istanbul, where thousands of police maintained security. On entering the secured area, the worshippers, wearing face masks, sat spaced out on prayer mats in the city's Sultanahmet Square.

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya announced close to noon that all the prayer areas around the mosque are occupied and due to the coronavirus epidemic, they will not be accepting new entries to the area.

"We are ending our 86 years of longing today," said one of the devout, Sait Çolak, referring to the nearly nine decades since Hagia Sophia was declared a museum and ceased to be a place of worship. "Thanks to our president and the court decision today we are going to have our Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia."

As part of the preparations for the reopening of the mosque, 17 health-check spots with 736 medical personnel actively worked alongside an ambulance unit consisting of 101 vehicles and a helicopter waiting nearby, while visitors' temperatures were also checked and face masks were mandatory.

The iconic monument served as a church for 916 years until the conquest of Istanbul. It then served as a mosque from 1453 to 1934 – nearly 500 years – and most recently as a museum for 86 years.

One of the most visited historic buildings in Turkey by domestic and international tourists, in 1985, during its time as a museum, Hagia Sophia was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

On July 10, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Hagia Sophia into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque after an 86-year hiatus.

In the new era for Hagia Sophia, Turkey’s Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) will oversee religious services at the mosque, while the Culture and Tourism Ministry will supervise restoration and conservation work.

The architectural treasure will also be open to both domestic and foreign tourists free of charge.

Three imams and five muezzins appointed

On Thursday, Turkey's top religious authority appointed three imams and five muezzins for Hagia Sophia Mosque, an iconic landmark in Istanbul set to open for prayers on Friday.

Ali Erbaş, the head of Diyanet, said Mehmet Boynukalın, Ferruh Mustuer and Bünyamin Topcuoğlu were appointed as imams of the mosque.

Boynukalın is a professor at the Religious Sciences Department of Marmara University, Erbas said, noting that they appointed renowned scholars as imams in line with the Ottoman tradition.

Also, both Mustuer and Topcuoğlu have won international Quran recitation competitions.

Inside Hagia Sophia, the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall will be concealed by curtains during Muslim prayer times but will remain on display otherwise.

On Friday morning, the interior echoed with the sound of recitations of the Quran by white-robed clerics sitting on blue carpets freshly laid this week ahead of the prayers.