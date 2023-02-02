Türkiye slammed several countries shutting down their consulates in Istanbul. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters on Thursday that it amounted to “psychological warfare” against Türkiye.

The German and the Dutch Consulates in Istanbul have decided to stay shut on Wednesday due to what they described as “security threats.”

“The German Consulate General is closed today Feb. 1, for security reasons. Appointments for visa and passport matters are canceled. Thank you for your understanding,” the consulate announced via Instagram early in the morning.

The Dutch Consulate General in the Beyoğlu district also announced its closure for visitors on Wednesday due to “potential protests” and “increasing threat against Western targets.”

The United Kingdom, in the meantime, has renewed its travel advisory to its citizens in Türkiye, joining the United States and several other European countries warning their citizens over "security threats."