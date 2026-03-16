Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said Sunday that the country will continue its determined fight against irregular migration, migrant smuggling networks and organized crime, stressing the critical role of the Coast Guard Command in protecting the country’s maritime borders and saving lives at sea.

Minister Çiftçi made the remarks during an iftar program hosted by the Coast Guard Command at the Interior Ministry in Ankara, where he praised the institution’s role in combating migrant smuggling, narcotics trafficking and other maritime crimes.

“Irregular migration is one of the fundamental issues in protecting our border security, public order and human life,” Çiftçi noted. “While our country shows compassion to those in need, we are determined to fight against organized structures that turn migrant smuggling into profit.”

He described the Turkish coast guard as the most important force in the Blue Homeland, a term used in Türkiye to describe its maritime jurisdiction and strategic interests at sea.

According to Çiftçi, surveillance, monitoring and intervention operations carried out at sea not only disrupt smuggling networks but also help protect people whose lives are at risk during dangerous migration journeys.

Emphasizing that this determination will continue and migrant smugglers will never be allowed, “Smuggling routes, sea-based shipments and the dark networks trying to establish themselves in coastal areas will be dismantled through your vigilant observation and rapid intervention,” he said.

Çiftçi noted that maritime security operations cannot be measured solely by the number of arrests or interceptions, but also by their deterrent effect against criminal activity.

“The operational capability we maintain at sea represents deterrence, prevention of crime and the protection of our nation’s peace,” he stressed.

The interior minister also highlighted the broader responsibilities of the Coast Guard, which include search and rescue operations, combating irregular migration, ensuring maritime safety and protecting the marine environment.

“The Coast Guard Command is one of our greatest strategic strengths across a wide range of duties from counternarcotics efforts at sea to search and rescue operations and environmental protection,” he said, adding that the government intends to further strengthen the institution’s capabilities.

Coast guard Commander Vice Adm. Ahmet Kendir also addressed the gathering.

Çiftçi also underlined that Türkiye remains firmly committed to combating all forms of crime, including organized criminal networks, human trafficking and terrorism.

“We will continue to confront those who disrupt public order, organized crime networks, smuggling rings, human traffickers and terrorist elements within the framework of the law and with unwavering resolve.”

The minister also underscored the strategic importance of the country’s seas, ports and coastlines.

“The security of our seas is not only a matter of border protection,” he said. “It is also about safeguarding our economy, trade, environment, human life and national will.”

Moreover, reminding us that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan represents a time of compassion and solidarity, he also reiterated Türkiye’s broader political vision under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He said the government’s “Türkiye Century” vision aims to strengthen national resilience in defense, economic stability, technological development and public security.

Çiftçi also warned about the dangers posed by drug trafficking, describing narcotics as a threat not only to public health but also to society’s stability.

“Drugs are more than a toxic trade,” he said. “They are a hidden trap targeting our youth, weakening families and feeding criminal organizations. We will never allow those who darken the hopes of our young people to succeed.”

He added that protecting the country’s youth and future generations remains a sacred duty for the government and security institutions.

Türkiye is a key transit route for migrants attempting to reach Europe, and its coast guard regularly carries out rescue and interception operations along the Aegean coastline.

The country has intensified nationwide operations in recent years amid rising regional migration pressures.

Earlier this year, the Interior Ministry announced that 478 irregular migrants and 19 migrant smugglers were captured in nationwide inspections.

Police, gendarmerie, coast guard and border patrols joined forces for inspections in 81 provinces under the coordination of the General Directorate of Migration.

In a social media post, the ministry said more than 27,000 personnel took part in inspections in more than 14,000 locations.