An investigation was launched on Friday into an armed attack on the Istanbul office of the Good Party (IP).

A bullet hit the window of the cafeteria section of the IP's office in the Zeytinburnu district.

While police teams taped off the area around the spot, crime scene investigation teams initiated their work.

According to the Istanbul governorate, the incident was reported by IP officials at 11 a.m. on Friday.

It was condemned widely by politicians in Türkiye.

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called for those responsible to be found and tried immediately.

Following the attack, IP leader Meral Akşener visited the Istanbul office and held a news conference.