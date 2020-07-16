Good Party (IP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener has quarantined herself after a member of her security detail tested positive for COVID-19, a party statement said Wednesday.

Akşener was scheduled to attend the ceremony at Parliament to commemorate July 15 martyrs, but she canceled her plans last minute and did not participate after she heard about the test results, a statement by the IP said.

The statement noted that Akşener's test results were negative, but she has decided to isolate herself for 14 days to not risk those around her.

This is the second time Akşener has been forced to isolate herself since the coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, which started in March.

In April, one of Akşer's maids tested positive for COVID-19, but the politician's results came back negative, and she strictly followed social distancing rules.

Although no Turkish political party leader has tested positive for the deadly virus, some Turkish politicians have contracted it, while parties embraced precautionary measures to stop its spread.

Originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus has claimed over 5,400 lives in Turkey.