Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday praised Türkiye’s stance against recent U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, expressing appreciation for what he described as the Turkish people’s “impressive solidarity” with his country.

According to a statement from the Iranian presidency, Pezeshkian held a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during which the two leaders discussed efforts to end the conflict and explored possible solutions to de-escalate tensions.

Pezeshkian thanked several friendly and neighboring countries for their efforts to halt what he called military aggression against Iran, singling out Türkiye for its condemnation of the attacks. He emphasized that public support from the Turkish people had been particularly meaningful.

The Iranian leader also stressed that a temporary cease-fire agreement reached between Iran and the U.S., which includes Israel, should be expanded to cover all fronts in the region, including Lebanon.

He warned that Israel’s actions risk igniting broader instability and called on Islamic countries to act in unity against what he described as war provocation.

Pezeshkian urged the international community to increase pressure on the U.S. and Israel to end attacks across the region. He added that Iran accepted the cease-fire to prevent further escalation, but its continuation depends on all parties honoring their commitments.

Following the call, Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications also published a statement on Thursday evening. Erdoğan said Türkiye had made intensive efforts alongside relevant countries to help pave the way for a ceasefire, according to the statement

He stressed the importance of making the most of the upcoming negotiations to secure lasting peace and stability

Erdoğan also warned against attempts to undermine the process, saying it was crucial not to allow any actors to sabotage diplomatic efforts.

Moreover, the Turkish leader reiterated his condolences to the Iranian people over their losses and expressed Türkiye’s commitment to fostering a renewed climate of common sense and dialogue in the region.

The call comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating conflict and preventing further instability across the Middle East.

Recently, Erdoğan has held a series of calls with more than 20 world leaders to support a cease-fire in the Iran conflict and push for lasting regional stability.

His diplomatic outreach included talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as key leaders from Europe, the Gulf and international institutions.

Among those contacted were French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Since Feb. 28, Israel and the U.S. have carried out a military campaign against Iran, resulting in thousands of casualties. Tehran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel.

Iran has also targeted what it described as U.S. interests in several Arab countries, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, actions condemned by the affected states.

After 40 days of fighting, Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week truce mediated by Pakistan, raising prospects for a broader agreement to end the conflict.